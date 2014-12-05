BUENOS AIRES Dec 5 Newell's Old Boys have decided again to put their trust in a "man of the house" by agreeing a one-year deal with former coach Americo Gallego for the 2015 season.

Gallego, who won the 1978 World Cup with Argentina as a holding midfielder and steered Newell's to the Argentine league title in 2004, has been out of work since resigning from Independiente in April 2013.

"We can confirm we have a new coach, another man of the house," club president Guillermo Llorente told TyC Sports on Thursday.

"Let's hope we do as well with him as before," added Llorente, whose club won their sixth league title under another old boy, present Argentina coach Gerardo Martino, in June 2013.

Outgoing coach Gustavo Raggio will be in charge for the last time in Newell's closing match of the league championship at home to Lanus on Sunday, also midfielder and captain Lucas Bernardi's last before retiring.

The 59-year-old Gallego, who played for Newell's and River Plate and will be officially unveiled next week, has also won league titles with River Plate in 1994 and 2000, Independiente in 2002 and Toluca of Mexico in 2005. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ossian Shine)