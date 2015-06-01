BUENOS AIRES, June 1 Americo Gallego became the 11th coach to lose his job less than halfway through the Argentine championship when he left Newell's Old Boys on Monday.

Gallego leaves Newell's in seventh place with 23 points from 14 matches, eight points behind leaders San Lorenzo, having taken three from their last four games.

"I want to thank the fans, I've always been a Newell's supporter and this hurts a lot," said Gallego, who began his career at the club from Rosario before making his name as a midfielder for River Plate and Argentina's 1978 World Cup winning team.

Club president Jorge Riccobelli said he was sorry the team had not lived up to the expectations Gallego's appointment in January had generated.

"We had hopes of fighting up there, to win a title with 'Tolo' (Gallego) and we couldn't," he told a news conference.

Newell's won their sixth league title in June 2013 under Gerardo Martino, who is now Argentina coach.

Gallego had won the Argentina league title as Newell's coach in 2004 to add to those he won with River and Independiente. He also won a Mexican league title with Toluca in 2005.

Among the other 10 coaches to have lost their jobs in Argentina this season are Martin Palermo at Arsenal and former Liverpool defender and assistant Mauricio Pellegrino at Estudiantes.

Caretaker coach Carlos Picerni will be in charge of Newell's when they visit Boca Juniors next weekend before a month-long recess for the Copa America in Chile. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford; peter.rutherford@thomsonreuters.com)