BUENOS AIRES, June 23 Former France striker David Trezeguet scored twice as River Plate beat Almirante Brown 2-0 on Saturday to earn promotion to the Argentine first division as Primera B Nacional champions.

The record 33-times first division champions were joined in the top flight by Quilmes, who lifted their solitary title in 1978, after they won 2-0 at Guillermo Brown on the final day of the B Nacional season.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)