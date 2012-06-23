* River Plate take fast road back to top flight
* Trezeguet earns club the second division title
By Luis Ampuero
BUENOS AIRES, June 23 David Trezeguet struck
twice as Argentine giants River Plate beat Almirante Brown 2-0
on Saturday to win the Primera B Nacional title and return to
the first division.
River are promoted to the top flight, where they hold a
record 33 title triumphs, at the first attempt after their shock
relegation a year ago almost to the day amid scenes of violence
from angry fans who caused damage in and outside the Monumental.
The contrast on Saturday could not have been more marked
with scenes of jubilation in the packed stadium as River put
their relegation nightmare behind them at the end of an
exhausting B Nacional championship that went to the wire.
“"This is unforgettable," said coach Matias Almeyda, the
former Argentina midfielder who was in the team relegated last
year and has just completed his first year on the bench.
“"In less than a year we put River back where they belong,"
a tearful Almeyda told reporters on the pitch.
Former France striker Trezeguet, a boyhood fan who joined
the club in the January mid-season break determined to help them
regain their top-flight status, scored in the 50th and 89th
minutes to take his goal tally to 13.
He also missed a penalty five minutes from time.
River won the championship with 73 points from 38 matches,
winning 20 and losing five with a 66-28 goal record.
They will be joined in the first division by Quilmes who
finished one point behind after winning 2-0 at Guillermo Brown
thanks to a double from Uruguayan striker Martin Cauteruccio.
Quilmes, who won their only first division title in 1978,
were also relegated last year.
Four-times first division champions Rosario Central and
Instituto, the Cordoba club where Mario Kempes and Osvaldo
Ardiles began their careers, also went into Saturday's final
round of matches with a chance of direct promotion but lost.
Central, beaten 3-2 at Desamparados, and Instituto, upset
3-0 at home by Ferro Carril Oeste, now go into
relegation-promotion playoffs against two first division sides
for two places in the top flight.
(Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)