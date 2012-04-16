BUENOS AIRES, April 16 Former Argentina goalkeeper Nery Pumpido has become the ninth coach to quit or be sacked in little more than two months in the 20-team Argentine first division.

Pumpido, who played for the team captained by Diego Maradona that won the 1986 World Cup, resigned on Sunday from Godoy Cruz after Saturday's 3-0 defeat by San Lorenzo left them with one win in 10 matches halfway through the Clausura championship.

"Unfortunately, cycles come to an end and mine's finished," the 54-year-old, who steered Paraguay's Olimpia to victory in the Libertadores Cup 10 years ago, told reporters on Monday.

Former Argentina coach Alfio Basile quit Racing Club at the weekend after the 4-1 derby defeat at Independiente. The Clausura championship, second of two in the 2011-12 season, kicked off on Feb. 10. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)