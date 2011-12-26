* Basile to coach Racing for fourth time
* Optimistic Racing will have good year
By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 26 As Diego Simeone
arrived in Spain on Monday to take charge of Atletico Madrid,
former Argentina coach Alfio Basile was stepping into the
vacancy he left at Racing Club.
Racing vice-president Rodolfo Molina said the club had
ironed out minor issues with Basile, who won the Copa America
twice with Argentina and will begin his fourth spell as their
coach before the Clausura championship starts in February.
"We talked through the differences we had and everything was
resolved. We're very happy to be able to start 2012 with a coach
and now we must get down to work," Molina told sports daily Ole
(www.ole.com.ar).
Basile, speaking on Radio Belgrano, said he was very
optimistic about Racing's title chances in the new year.
"I've got a lot of faith in the squad, the players in it. I
have the right ones. Next year will be very good," Basile,
nicknamed Coco, said.
Basile, who won both titles in the 2005-06 Argentine league
season with Boca Juniors, has been out of work since January
2010 when he quit Boca to end his second spell with the club.
The 68-year-old brushed aside criticism he was too old to
still be coaching, saying: "Those comments are idiotic. Tell
that to (Alex) Ferguson, (Luis) Aragones. I'm up to date."
Basile said he was keen to retain wayward but talented
Colombia striker Teofilo Gutierrez, who has had a turbulent year
at Racing and said on holiday in his home country that he did
not want to return to the club preferring a move to Europe or
one of Argentina's two biggest clubs, Boca or relegated River
Plate.
"He is a guy I like, he's fundamental for my system. I've
got to convince him (to stay). It's one of the things I have to
discuss with the directors," he said.
RACING MAN
Basile, who will be officially presented to the media later
in the week, is a Racing man through and through having spent
most of his playing career as a central defender with them,
winning the Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup in 1967.
He also played for Cesar Luis Menotti's 1973 title-winning
Huracan side.
With a gravel voice and slicked-back hair that give him the
appearance of an aging tango singer, Basile is also one of only
two coaches to have lifted a trophy with Racing since that
pinnacle 44 years ago when he steered them to the South American
Supercopa in 1988 during his first spell as coach.
Tuesday is the 10th anniversary of Racing's last title, the
Argentine Apertura which they won under coach Reinaldo "Mustard"
Merlo.
Racing, based in the Buenos Aires suburb of Avellaneda,
finished this season's Apertura this month in joint second
place, 12 points behind runaway winners Boca Juniors.
Among Argentina's "Big Five" clubs, Racing are the least
successful of the professional era since 1931 with seven titles
but they won nine league crowns in the amateur years including
seven in a row from 1913 when they earned the nickname "The
Academy".
(Editing by Ed Osmond)