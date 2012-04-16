By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES, April 15 Former Argentina coach
Alfio Basile resigned from Racing Club after they had two men
sent off in a 4-1 derby defeat by Independiente, which led to
unhappy players allegedly fighting in the changing room.
Controversial striker Teo Gutierrez left Racing with nine
men for the last 21 minutes after his dismissal for apparently
insulting the referee. He was later alleged to have confronted
team mates with a paintball gun after a fight in the changing
room.
Basile, a former Argentine, South American and World Club
title winner with Racing as a defender in the 1960s, took charge
in January but failed to bring the best out of a talented squad
with only two wins and three draws in 10 Clausura championship
matches.
"After taking a few hours to think about it, Alfio Basile
decided to resign as coach of the club's first team along with
his coaching staff," Racing said on their website
(www.racingclub.com.ar) on Sunday.
Basile, who had supported the problematic Gutierrez and
pinned his hopes on the Colombian leading Racing's title
challenge from the front, had been quoted as saying in the heat
of Saturday's result: "No way I'm staying."
The 26-year-old Gutierrez scored the opening goal in
Saturday's defeat but it was only his third of the championship,
taking his league tally in 14 months at Racing to 20.
CHANGING ROOM FIGHT
Unconfirmed media reports said there was fighting in the
Racing changing room at Independiente's Libertadores de America
ground as the players turned on the talented Gutierrez for
another senseless red card, his second of the year and fourth in
Argentina.
Goalkeeper and captain Sebastian Saja was said to have come
to blows with Gutierrez, who then pulled a paintball gun out of
his bag and threatened players with it. The squad boarded the
team bus without talking to reporters and Gutierrez left alone
afterwards in a taxi.
Basile's assistant Claudio Ubeda, speaking to Fox Sports on
Sunday, said: "What I experienced in the changing room I've
never experienced before in my career.
"Regardless of the fact Teo is a good footballer, measures
must be taken or there will be problems with the whole squad
major surgery is needed. If I had to take a decision, Teo
Gutierrez wouldn't play for me again."
Basile, who has also coached Boca Juniors and Atletico
Madrid, steered Argentina to their last major trophies at the
Copa America in 1991 and 1993 and took them to his third final
in 2007 during a second spell as national team boss.
However, at 68, he may now throw in the towel. He had been
out of work for more than a year when he took the Racing vacancy
following Diego Simeone's departure to Atletico Madrid in
December saying it was out of love of the club he supports and a
desire to make the fans happy.
Racing appear to have gone for youth to replace Basile with
media reports saying 31-year-old Argentine former Lanus coach
Luis Zubeldia, who has just left Barcelona of Ecuador, was
taking the vacancy.
