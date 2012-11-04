BUENOS AIRES Nov 4 Racing Club of Argentina sent Celtic "respectful greetings" on Sunday to mark the 45th anniversary of their Intercontinental Cup final playoff regarded as one of the roughest matches ever played.

Four players from the Scottish team and two from Racing Club were sent off in the infamous 'Battle of Montevideo'. The game was won 1-0 by the Argentines after a series of brawls and melees.

"We send respectful greetings to @CelticFC on the 45th anniversary of the Intercontinental Cup of 1967," said Racing Club on Twitter.

Armed police went on the field at one point. Celtic defender Tommy Gemmell said in a documentary that he deliberately kneed a Racing player in the genitals behind the referee's back.

Gemmell said the player concerned had "spat in the faces of all the Celtic forwards".

Jimmy Johnstone, one of the Scots sent off, said in the same programme: "That wasn't football, it was just total hooliganism".

The tie went to a playoff after Celtic had won the first leg at home 1-0 and Racing won the return in Buenos Aires 2-1. The away goals rule was not used.

Celtic goalkeeper Ronnie Simpson missed the second leg after he was hit by a missile thrown from the crowd shortly before kickoff. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)