BUENOS AIRES Aug 17 Racing Club have sacked coach Facundo Sava less than two weeks before the start of the Argentine league championship.

Club president Victor Blanco confirmed the decision at a news conference on Wednesday, saying the board had taken it because "the objectives were not reached".

Sava, a former striker who played in Europe for Fulham and Celta Vigo between 2002 and 2005, had been at Racing, his first job with a major club, since the beginning of the year.

Racing, who won the last of their eight league crowns in 2014, finished 14 points behind title winners Lanus in the last championship that finished in May.

They reached the round of 16 in the South American Copa Libertadores, a competition they won in 1967, before being eliminated by Brazil's Atletico Mineiro in May.

"We saw no progress from the (second leg) match against Atletico Mineiro until now, that was a factor in our decision (to sack Sava)," Blanco said.

(Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)