By Rex Gowar

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 7 Racing Club began the search for their third coach of the season on Monday after Carlos Ischia resigned following his team's 1-0 home defeat by Atletico Rafaela, their fourth in a row, at the weekend.

Colon became the second club this season to lose their coach when Ruben Forestello resigned on Monday evening after his team lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal, their fifth defeat in a row.

Ischia presided over a draw and four losses after taking over from Luis Zubeldia in August, leaving Racing bottom of the "Inicial" with two points from 10 matches, their worst start since the introduction of two championships a season in 1991.

"After (Sunday's) match, we met with Ischia and he told us one of the reasons why he decided to resign was that he was not getting through to the squad," club president Victor Blanco said.

"I accepted his decision to resign because he lacked the strength to carry on," said Blanco, who became president last week after Gaston Cogorno and fellow vice-president Rodolfo Molina resigned amid a mismanagement crisis at Racing.

"We want to settle on the (new) coach in 48 hours," Blanco told Fox Sports. "If he's a coach who is working, we'll wait a little longer...we have a file with more than half a dozens coaches."

Among names thrown into the hat by media as a possibility to take over over is out-of-work fans' favourite Reinaldo Merlo, the last coach to steer Racing to a league title in 2001.

POOR RECRUITING

Zubeldia had looked safe in the job after renewing his contract during his team's good run-in to last season, when they finished the "Final" championship in sixth place closing with three wins.

However, poor recruitment by sporting director and former Argentina captain Roberto Ayala was blamed for the bad start to the current championship with Zubeldia sacked, like Ischia, after a draw followed by four defeats.

Zubeldia had promoted several promising Argentina Under-20 internationals last season but suffered from the poor form of senior players such as midfielder Mario Bolatti and injury to Italy 2006 World Cup winner Mauro Camoranesi.

Racing, nicknamed The Academy, are one of Argentina's so-called Big Five clubs, crowned South American and Intercontinental champions in 1967.

They were winners of a record nine league titles in the amateur era and another seven since the game turned professional in 1931, though only one since 1966.

Forestello's Colon side, with 10 points from 10 matches, lost and also failed to score in their last five matches.

"We've got to decompress the situation... We've played well but that's not enough if you don't score," he told the Rock & Closs radio programme.

Arsenal, the only unbeaten team halfway through the 19-match championship, climbed to second equal with San Lorenzo on 20 points, three behind leaders and champions Newell's Old Boys. Goal difference is not taken into account in the Argentine first division. (c; Editing by John Mehaffey)