BUENOS AIRES Nov 10 Referee Diego Ceballos, provisionally suspended last week after his errors in the Copa Argentina final, has been stripped of his international status, the Argentine FA said on Tuesday.

Ceballos, who officiated in Boca Juniors' 2-0 win over Rosario Central in the final of the knockout competition, wrongly awarded Boca a penalty for a foul outside the area and gave a goal that was scored from an offside position.

"By decision of (AFA) president, Mr Luis Segura, Mr Diego Ceballos has been withdrawn from the International Referees Register," the AFA said.

"This measure will immediately be communicated to FIFA," it added in a statement on its website (www.lafa.org.ar).

The AFA did not give a time limit for Ceballos' suspension on the domestic front.

Rosario Central were furious with Ceballos and his linesman Marcelo Aumente for their decisions, which included disallowing an early goal by Central for offside, and their coach Eduardo Coudet was sent to the stands for his heated protests.

A 900-man police operation ensured there was no trouble when the two sides met again last Sunday in their last match of the league season in Rosario which was won 3-1 by Central.

Boca had by then already done the double having sealed the first division title the previous weekend with a match to spare before winning the Copa Argentina. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)