BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 Argentine championship result and standings on Saturday. Estudiantes 2 Banfield 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Boca Juniors 19 12 7 0 25 6 43 ------------------------ 2 Racing Club 19 7 10 2 16 8 31 3 Velez Sarsfield 19 9 4 6 22 17 31 4 Atletico Belgrano 19 8 7 4 21 16 31 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 8 7 4 19 15 31 6 Lanus 19 7 8 4 20 14 29 7 Tigre 19 7 6 6 22 19 27 8 Independiente 19 7 6 6 18 17 27 9 San Martin (San Juan) 19 6 8 5 17 14 26 10 Atletico Rafaela 19 8 2 9 22 26 26 11 Union (Santa Fe) 19 6 7 6 14 18 25 12 Godoy Cruz 19 6 6 7 28 24 24 13 Arsenal 19 6 6 7 21 20 24 14 Estudiantes 19 6 5 8 24 24 23 15 Argentinos Juniors 19 5 7 7 18 24 22 16 All Boys 19 4 9 6 15 23 21 17 San Lorenzo 19 5 4 10 13 19 19 18 Newell's Old Boys 19 1 13 5 13 18 16 19 Olimpo 19 2 10 7 15 25 16 20 Banfield 19 3 2 14 13 29 11 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi