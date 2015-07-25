July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 25
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Crucero del Norte 1
River Plate 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Sarmiento 0 Tigre 1
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Banfield 0
Friday, July 24
Aldosivi 0 Temperley 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 18 10 7 1 36 19 37
2 Boca Juniors 17 11 4 2 28 12 37
-------------------------
3 San Lorenzo 17 11 3 3 27 9 36
4 Racing Club 17 9 6 2 23 12 33
5 Belgrano 17 10 3 4 23 13 33
6 Rosario Central 17 8 8 1 24 15 32
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 9 5 4 27 19 32
8 Tigre 18 8 7 3 19 13 31
9 Lanus 17 7 6 4 22 17 27
10 Newell's Old Boys 17 7 6 4 19 15 27
11 Union (Santa Fe) 18 6 9 3 27 24 27
12 Estudiantes 17 7 6 4 18 18 27
13 Independiente 17 6 8 3 23 16 26
14 Banfield 18 7 5 6 22 20 26
15 San Martin (San Juan) 17 5 8 4 23 22 23
16 Aldosivi 18 6 4 8 22 26 22
17 Argentinos Juniors 17 5 6 6 14 18 21
18 Velez Sarsfield 17 5 5 7 19 19 20
19 Godoy Cruz 17 5 5 7 16 21 20
20 Temperley 18 4 7 7 12 15 19
21 Sarmiento 18 4 6 8 17 22 18
22 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 3 9 6 16 23 18
23 Quilmes 17 4 4 9 19 26 16
24 Defensa y justicia 17 3 6 8 16 22 15
25 Huracan 17 3 5 9 17 24 14
26 Olimpo 17 2 8 7 10 18 14
27 Crucero del Norte 18 3 4 11 15 27 13
28 Atletico Rafaela 17 2 6 9 16 30 12
29 Arsenal 17 1 5 11 7 26 8
30 Nueva Chicago 17 0 7 10 8 24 7
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, July 25
Independiente v Atletico Rafaela (2310)
Velez Sarsfield v Olimpo (2330)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 26
Godoy Cruz v San Lorenzo (1800)
Newell's Old Boys v Rosario Central (1800)
Quilmes v Racing Club (2020)
Huracan v Estudiantes (2115)
Lanus v Defensa y justicia (2245)
Monday, July 27
Belgrano v Boca Juniors (0030)
Nueva Chicago v San Martin (San Juan) (1800)
Arsenal v Argentinos Juniors (2100)