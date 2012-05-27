May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Argentine championship results and standings on Saturday Atletico Belgrano 0 Racing Club 1 Argentinos Juniors 1 Banfield 0 Lanus 1 All Boys 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 15 8 5 2 25 13 29 2 Tigre 15 8 4 3 22 11 28 3 Arsenal 15 8 4 3 22 13 28 4 Newell's Old Boys 15 8 4 3 21 13 28 5 All Boys 16 7 6 3 15 10 27 6 Argentinos Juniors 16 6 5 5 15 12 23 7 Lanus 16 7 2 7 17 16 23 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 7 3 18 15 22 9 Estudiantes 15 6 4 5 18 18 22 10 Velez Sarsfield 14 5 6 3 17 11 21 11 Union (Santa Fe) 15 5 6 4 19 18 21 12 Atletico Belgrano 16 5 6 5 13 16 21 13 San Lorenzo 15 4 6 5 15 17 18 14 San Martin (San Juan) 15 5 3 7 17 22 18 15 Racing Club 16 5 3 8 15 20 18 16 Atletico Rafaela 15 4 5 6 17 18 17 17 Independiente 15 5 2 8 19 24 17 18 Godoy Cruz 15 1 8 6 8 16 11 19 Olimpo 16 3 2 11 18 31 11 20 Banfield 16 2 4 10 13 30 10