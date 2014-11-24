Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 23 Racing Club 1 River Plate 0 Belgrano 1 Tigre 2 Boca Juniors 3 Independiente 1 Estudiantes 0 Defensa y justicia 0 Saturday, November 22 Lanus 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Atletico Rafaela 2 San Lorenzo 0 Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 Godoy Cruz 4 Friday, November 21 Banfield 3 Quilmes 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Racing Club 17 11 2 4 26 16 35 ------------------------- 2 River Plate 17 9 6 2 30 11 33 3 Lanus 17 10 3 4 26 21 33 4 Independiente 17 9 3 5 30 25 30 5 Boca Juniors 17 9 3 5 23 19 30 6 Estudiantes 17 8 4 5 19 17 28 7 Atletico Rafaela 17 7 4 6 23 20 25 8 Newell's Old Boys 16 6 6 4 19 19 24 9 Tigre 17 7 2 8 25 21 23 10 Velez Sarsfield 17 6 4 7 19 20 22 11 Godoy Cruz 17 5 6 6 31 35 21 12 Banfield 17 5 5 7 21 19 20 13 San Lorenzo 17 6 2 9 20 22 20 14 Arsenal 16 5 5 6 17 20 20 15 Belgrano 17 5 4 8 20 26 19 16 Defensa y justicia 17 5 4 8 19 28 19 17 Gimnasia-La Plata 17 4 6 7 11 15 18 18 Rosario Central 17 5 3 9 18 23 18 19 Olimpo 17 3 6 8 12 22 15 20 Quilmes 17 2 6 9 17 27 12 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, November 25 Newell's Old Boys v Arsenal (0030)