Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday Sunday, August 18 Boca Juniors 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Tigre 3 Racing Club 1 Saturday, August 17 San Lorenzo 0 Argentinos Juniors 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Rosario Central 1 Friday, August 16 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Quilmes 0 Arsenal 3 Olimpo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Argentinos Juniors 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 Boca Juniors 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 4 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 5 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 6 Tigre 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 7 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 8 Estudiantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 8 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 10 Atletico Rafaela 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 12 Lanus 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 13 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 14 River Plate 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 15 Rosario Central 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 16 Quilmes 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 17 All Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 18 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 19 Atletico Belgrano 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 20 Racing Club 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 19 Godoy Cruz v River Plate (0015) All Boys v Velez Sarsfield (2100) Lanus v Estudiantes (2315)