Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 17 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 2 1 11 7 14 2 Arsenal 7 3 4 0 8 3 13 3 San Lorenzo 7 4 1 2 10 7 13 4 Argentinos Juniors 7 4 1 2 8 7 13 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 4 1 2 8 7 13 6 Lanus 7 3 3 1 13 4 12 7 Boca Juniors 7 4 0 3 10 11 12 8 Estudiantes 7 2 4 1 7 5 10 9 Atletico Rafaela 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 1 3 6 7 10 11 All Boys 7 2 3 2 8 5 9 12 Godoy Cruz 7 2 3 2 4 3 9 13 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 7 7 9 14 Quilmes 7 3 0 4 5 10 9 15 River Plate 7 2 2 3 6 5 8 16 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 2 3 9 10 8 17 Tigre 7 2 1 4 6 8 7 18 Rosario Central 7 2 0 5 5 10 6 19 Olimpo 7 1 2 4 7 11 5 20 Racing Club 7 0 2 5 3 13 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 20 Godoy Cruz v Tigre (2100) Racing Club v Newell's Old Boys (2310) Saturday, September 21 Olimpo v Atletico Belgrano (1900) Rosario Central v Arsenal (2115) Sunday, September 22 Quilmes v Lanus (1700) Colon (Santa Fe) v San Lorenzo (1915) Estudiantes v Gimnasia-La Plata (1915) Argentinos Juniors v Boca Juniors (2115) Monday, September 23 River Plate v All Boys (0015) Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Rafaela (2315)