UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A summaries
March 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, March 5 Bologna 0 Lazio 2 Ciro Immobile 9,74 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,000 - - - Crotone 0 Sassuolo 0
Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 17 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 2 1 11 7 14 2 Arsenal 7 3 4 0 8 3 13 3 San Lorenzo 7 4 1 2 10 7 13 4 Argentinos Juniors 7 4 1 2 8 7 13 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 4 1 2 8 7 13 6 Lanus 7 3 3 1 13 4 12 7 Boca Juniors 7 4 0 3 10 11 12 8 Estudiantes 7 2 4 1 7 5 10 9 Atletico Rafaela 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 1 3 6 7 10 11 All Boys 7 2 3 2 8 5 9 12 Godoy Cruz 7 2 3 2 4 3 9 13 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 7 7 9 14 Quilmes 7 3 0 4 5 10 9 15 River Plate 7 2 2 3 6 5 8 16 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 2 3 9 10 8 17 Tigre 7 2 1 4 6 8 7 18 Rosario Central 7 2 0 5 5 10 6 19 Olimpo 7 1 2 4 7 11 5 20 Racing Club 7 0 2 5 3 13 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 20 Godoy Cruz v Tigre (2100) Racing Club v Newell's Old Boys (2310) Saturday, September 21 Olimpo v Atletico Belgrano (1900) Rosario Central v Arsenal (2115) Sunday, September 22 Quilmes v Lanus (1700) Colon (Santa Fe) v San Lorenzo (1915) Estudiantes v Gimnasia-La Plata (1915) Argentinos Juniors v Boca Juniors (2115) Monday, September 23 River Plate v All Boys (0015) Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Rafaela (2315)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 5 Danubio 0 Defensor Sporting 2 El Tanque Sisley 1 Boston River 0 Plaza Colonia 0 Rampla Juniors 1 Racing CM 0 Wanderers 3 Saturday, March 4 Cerro 2 Liverpool 1 Juventud 2 Sud America 2 River Plate M. 0 Fenix 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro 5 4 1 0 14 5 13
March 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Sunday 23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 19 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 14 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 12 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) 10 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Sergi Enrich (Eibar) Gerard (Espanyol) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid