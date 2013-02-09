Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 9
All Boys 1 Godoy Cruz 1
Estudiantes 1 Tigre 3
Friday, February 8
Argentinos Juniors 0 Velez Sarsfield 1
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Tigre 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Martin (San Juan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
19 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 9
Boca Juniors v Quilmes (2215)
Sunday, February 10
San Martin (San Juan) v San Lorenzo (0030)
Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (2100)
Independiente v Newell's Old Boys (2100)
Atletico Belgrano v River Plate (2315)
Monday, February 11
Lanus v Colon (Santa Fe) (2315)