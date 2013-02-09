Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 9 All Boys 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Estudiantes 1 Tigre 3 Friday, February 8 Argentinos Juniors 0 Velez Sarsfield 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Arsenal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tigre 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 20 Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 9 Boca Juniors v Quilmes (2215) Sunday, February 10 San Martin (San Juan) v San Lorenzo (0030) Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (2100) Independiente v Newell's Old Boys (2100) Atletico Belgrano v River Plate (2315) Monday, February 11 Lanus v Colon (Santa Fe) (2315)