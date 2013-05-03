May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Friday, May 3
Godoy Cruz 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 11 8 1 2 23 14 25
2 Lanus 11 6 5 0 16 5 23
3 River Plate 11 6 3 2 14 10 21
4 Godoy Cruz 12 5 5 2 14 9 20
5 Atletico Rafaela 11 4 5 2 16 10 17
6 Quilmes 11 4 5 2 17 14 17
7 Arsenal 11 4 4 3 12 12 16
8 All Boys 11 4 3 4 13 11 15
9 Racing Club 11 4 3 4 15 14 15
10 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 3 5 15 21 15
11 Atletico Belgrano 11 3 5 3 9 8 14
12 San Lorenzo 11 3 5 3 10 10 14
13 Tigre 10 4 1 5 14 16 13
14 Independiente 11 3 3 5 9 12 12
15 San Martin (San Juan) 11 2 5 4 16 17 11
16 Union (Santa Fe) 11 2 5 4 10 14 11
17 Velez Sarsfield 10 2 3 5 8 10 9
18 Boca Juniors 11 1 6 4 8 17 9
19 Estudiantes 11 1 4 6 9 16 7
20 Argentinos Juniors 11 1 4 6 5 13 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 4
Quilmes v San Lorenzo (0015)
Union (Santa Fe) v Atletico Belgrano (1700)
Argentinos Juniors v Lanus (2110)
Racing Club v Velez Sarsfield (2315)
Sunday, May 5
Tigre v Independiente (1700)
Boca Juniors v River Plate (1930)
Atletico Rafaela v San Martin (San Juan) (2330)
Monday, May 6
All Boys v Estudiantes (2220)
Tuesday, May 7
Arsenal v Newell's Old Boys (0030)