May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, May 3 Godoy Cruz 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 11 8 1 2 23 14 25 2 Lanus 11 6 5 0 16 5 23 3 River Plate 11 6 3 2 14 10 21 4 Godoy Cruz 12 5 5 2 14 9 20 5 Atletico Rafaela 11 4 5 2 16 10 17 6 Quilmes 11 4 5 2 17 14 17 7 Arsenal 11 4 4 3 12 12 16 8 All Boys 11 4 3 4 13 11 15 9 Racing Club 11 4 3 4 15 14 15 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 3 5 15 21 15 11 Atletico Belgrano 11 3 5 3 9 8 14 12 San Lorenzo 11 3 5 3 10 10 14 13 Tigre 10 4 1 5 14 16 13 14 Independiente 11 3 3 5 9 12 12 15 San Martin (San Juan) 11 2 5 4 16 17 11 16 Union (Santa Fe) 11 2 5 4 10 14 11 17 Velez Sarsfield 10 2 3 5 8 10 9 18 Boca Juniors 11 1 6 4 8 17 9 19 Estudiantes 11 1 4 6 9 16 7 20 Argentinos Juniors 11 1 4 6 5 13 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 4 Quilmes v San Lorenzo (0015) Union (Santa Fe) v Atletico Belgrano (1700) Argentinos Juniors v Lanus (2110) Racing Club v Velez Sarsfield (2315) Sunday, May 5 Tigre v Independiente (1700) Boca Juniors v River Plate (1930) Atletico Rafaela v San Martin (San Juan) (2330) Monday, May 6 All Boys v Estudiantes (2220) Tuesday, May 7 Arsenal v Newell's Old Boys (0030)