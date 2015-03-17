March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday
Monday, March 16
Arsenal 3 River Plate 3
Belgrano 0 Aldosivi 1
Rosario Central 1 Temperley 0
Sunday, March 15
Godoy Cruz 1 Lanus 5
Argentinos Juniors 2 Estudiantes 2
Quilmes 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
San Lorenzo 3 Huracan 1
Tigre 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Saturday, March 14
Sarmiento 1 Newell's Old Boys 2
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Independiente 1
Banfield 3 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Boca Juniors 2 Defensa y justicia 1
Friday, March 13
Racing Club 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Crucero del Norte 0 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosario Central 5 5 0 0 8 2 15
2 Boca Juniors 5 4 1 0 9 3 13
-------------------------
3 San Lorenzo 5 4 0 1 10 4 12
4 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
5 Estudiantes 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
6 Lanus 5 2 3 0 7 2 9
7 River Plate 5 2 3 0 13 9 9
8 Argentinos Juniors 5 2 3 0 6 3 9
9 Racing Club 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
10 Velez Sarsfield 5 2 2 1 6 4 8
11 Independiente 5 2 2 1 8 7 8
12 Tigre 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
13 Banfield 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
14 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 4 0 7 6 7
15 Belgrano 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
16 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 7 9 7
17 San Martin (San Juan) 5 1 3 1 6 6 6
18 Defensa y justicia 5 2 0 3 4 5 6
19 Quilmes 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
20 Aldosivi 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
21 Huracan 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
22 Temperley 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
23 Arsenal 5 0 3 2 4 6 3
24 Sarmiento 5 0 3 2 6 10 3
25 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 0 3 2 3 8 3
26 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
27 Nueva Chicago 4 0 2 2 4 8 2
28 Crucero del Norte 5 0 2 3 1 5 2
29 Olimpo 5 0 2 3 2 7 2
30 Atletico Rafaela 5 0 1 4 3 10 1
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, March 17
Gimnasia-La Plata v Nueva Chicago (1900)