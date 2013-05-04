May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 4
Argentinos Juniors 1 Lanus 2
Godoy Cruz 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Atletico Belgrano 1
Friday, May 3
Quilmes 1 San Lorenzo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 12 7 5 0 18 6 26
2 Newell's Old Boys 11 8 1 2 23 14 25
3 River Plate 11 6 3 2 14 10 21
4 Godoy Cruz 12 5 5 2 14 9 20
5 Atletico Rafaela 11 4 5 2 16 10 17
6 Quilmes 12 4 5 3 18 16 17
7 San Lorenzo 12 4 5 3 12 11 17
8 Arsenal 11 4 4 3 12 12 16
9 All Boys 11 4 3 4 13 11 15
10 Racing Club 11 4 3 4 15 14 15
11 Atletico Belgrano 12 3 6 3 10 9 15
12 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 3 5 15 21 15
13 Tigre 10 4 1 5 14 16 13
14 Independiente 11 3 3 5 9 12 12
15 Union (Santa Fe) 12 2 6 4 11 15 12
16 San Martin (San Juan) 11 2 5 4 16 17 11
17 Velez Sarsfield 10 2 3 5 8 10 9
18 Boca Juniors 11 1 6 4 8 17 9
19 Estudiantes 11 1 4 6 9 16 7
20 Argentinos Juniors 12 1 4 7 6 15 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 4
Racing Club v Velez Sarsfield (2315)
Sunday, May 5
Tigre v Independiente (1700)
Boca Juniors v River Plate (1930)
Atletico Rafaela v San Martin (San Juan) (2330)
Monday, May 6
All Boys v Estudiantes (2220)
Tuesday, May 7
Arsenal v Newell's Old Boys (0030)