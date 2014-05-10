May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday Saturday, May 10 Atletico Rafaela 1 Tigre 1 Estudiantes 3 San Lorenzo 0 Newell's Old Boys 4 All Boys 2 Friday, May 9 Olimpo 3 Godoy Cruz 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 18 8 8 2 19 9 32 ------------------------- 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 17 9 4 4 24 16 31 3 River Plate 17 9 4 4 21 15 31 4 Godoy Cruz 18 8 5 5 21 17 29 5 Olimpo 18 7 6 5 18 14 27 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 7 6 4 12 10 27 7 Lanus 17 8 3 6 19 19 27 8 San Lorenzo 18 7 6 5 17 17 27 9 Boca Juniors 17 7 5 5 21 14 26 10 Velez Sarsfield 17 7 3 7 29 24 24 11 Newell's Old Boys 18 6 6 6 21 17 24 12 Rosario Central 17 6 6 5 18 19 24 13 Tigre 18 4 9 5 12 13 21 14 Quilmes 17 6 3 8 14 17 21 15 Atletico Belgrano 17 3 9 5 17 21 18 16 Atletico Rafaela 18 3 8 7 20 27 17 17 Arsenal 17 5 2 10 18 26 17 18 Racing Club 17 4 4 9 18 22 16 19 Argentinos Juniors 17 3 6 8 7 16 15 20 All Boys 18 3 5 10 14 27 14 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Saturday, May 10 Velez Sarsfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (2220) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 10 Racing Club v Rosario Central (2330) Sunday, May 11 Atletico Belgrano v Arsenal (2010) Quilmes v Gimnasia-La Plata (2010) Boca Juniors v Lanus (2115) Monday, May 12 Argentinos Juniors v River Plate (0030)