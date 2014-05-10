May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 10
Atletico Rafaela 1 Tigre 1
Estudiantes 3 San Lorenzo 0
Newell's Old Boys 4 All Boys 2
Friday, May 9
Olimpo 3 Godoy Cruz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 18 8 8 2 19 9 32
-------------------------
2 Gimnasia-La Plata 17 9 4 4 24 16 31
3 River Plate 17 9 4 4 21 15 31
4 Godoy Cruz 18 8 5 5 21 17 29
5 Olimpo 18 7 6 5 18 14 27
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 7 6 4 12 10 27
7 Lanus 17 8 3 6 19 19 27
8 San Lorenzo 18 7 6 5 17 17 27
9 Boca Juniors 17 7 5 5 21 14 26
10 Velez Sarsfield 17 7 3 7 29 24 24
11 Newell's Old Boys 18 6 6 6 21 17 24
12 Rosario Central 17 6 6 5 18 19 24
13 Tigre 18 4 9 5 12 13 21
14 Quilmes 17 6 3 8 14 17 21
15 Atletico Belgrano 17 3 9 5 17 21 18
16 Atletico Rafaela 18 3 8 7 20 27 17
17 Arsenal 17 5 2 10 18 26 17
18 Racing Club 17 4 4 9 18 22 16
19 Argentinos Juniors 17 3 6 8 7 16 15
20 All Boys 18 3 5 10 14 27 14
1: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, May 10
Velez Sarsfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (2220)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 10
Racing Club v Rosario Central (2330)
Sunday, May 11
Atletico Belgrano v Arsenal (2010)
Quilmes v Gimnasia-La Plata (2010)
Boca Juniors v Lanus (2115)
Monday, May 12
Argentinos Juniors v River Plate (0030)