April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 1
Olimpo 1 Velez Sarsfield 2
Quilmes 1 Atletico Belgrano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 11 6 2 3 22 15 20
-------------------------
2 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 5 3 2 9 6 18
3 Estudiantes 10 4 5 1 7 4 17
4 River Plate 10 5 2 3 12 10 17
5 Godoy Cruz 10 4 4 2 12 8 16
6 Lanus 10 5 1 4 12 14 16
7 San Lorenzo 10 4 3 3 10 9 15
8 Olimpo 11 4 3 4 9 9 15
9 Newell's Old Boys 10 3 5 2 12 8 14
10 Atletico Rafaela 10 3 4 3 14 13 13
11 All Boys 10 3 4 3 8 11 13
12 Boca Juniors 10 3 3 4 9 9 12
13 Rosario Central 10 3 3 4 11 12 12
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 3 4 12 14 12
15 Atletico Belgrano 11 2 6 3 13 16 12
16 Argentinos Juniors 10 2 5 3 5 7 11
17 Quilmes 11 3 2 6 6 10 11
18 Tigre 10 1 7 2 4 5 10
19 Arsenal 10 3 1 6 9 13 10
20 Racing Club 10 2 2 6 10 13 8
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, April 1
Argentinos Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2215)
Racing Club v Estudiantes (2315)
Wednesday, April 2
Godoy Cruz v Lanus (1800)
Colon (Santa Fe) v All Boys (2010)
Rosario Central v Boca Juniors (2010)
River Plate v Newell's Old Boys (2315)
Thursday, April 3
Gimnasia-La Plata v Tigre (2000)
San Lorenzo v Arsenal (2315)
Saturday, April 5
Lanus v Colon (Santa Fe) (2215)
Velez Sarsfield v Racing Club (2330)
Sunday, April 6
Newell's Old Boys v Rosario Central (1800)
Atletico Rafaela v Quilmes (1900)
All Boys v San Lorenzo (2010)
Arsenal v Tigre (2010)
Boca Juniors v Godoy Cruz (2115)
Monday, April 7
Atletico Belgrano v River Plate (0030)
Olimpo v Gimnasia-La Plata (2100)
Estudiantes v Argentinos Juniors (2310)