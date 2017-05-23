May 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 22
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 River Plate 3
Olimpo 3 Estudiantes 1
Sunday, May 21
Quilmes 0 Defensa y Justicia 2
Rosario Central 4 Racing Club 1
Godoy Cruz 3 Velez Sarsfield 0
San Lorenzo 0 Aldosivi 1
Temperley 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Saturday, May 20
Independiente 2 Huracan 1
Tigre 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Arsenal 1
Belgrano 1 Patronato 1
Boca Juniors 1 Newell's Old Boys 0
Lanus 2 Atletico Rafaela 0
Sarmiento 1 Talleres 4
Friday, May 19
Atletico Tucuman 3 Banfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 25 15 7 3 50 21 52
2 River Plate 24 14 6 4 44 23 48
3 San Lorenzo 25 14 4 7 40 29 46
4 Newell's Old Boys 25 13 6 6 34 21 45
5 Banfield 25 14 3 8 33 28 45
-------------------------
6 Independiente 24 12 8 4 32 17 44
7 Estudiantes 25 12 8 5 39 25 44
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 25 13 5 7 29 21 44
9 Racing Club 25 13 3 9 41 35 42
10 Rosario Central 25 11 7 7 35 24 40
11 Lanus 25 11 6 8 29 23 39
-------------------------
12 Talleres 25 10 7 8 28 22 37
13 Defensa y Justicia 24 10 7 7 22 18 37
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 25 9 7 9 20 20 34
15 Godoy Cruz 25 10 4 11 27 29 34
16 Atletico Rafaela 25 9 6 10 25 23 33
17 Atletico Tucuman 24 8 7 9 30 28 31
18 Olimpo 24 7 9 8 26 24 30
19 Temperley 25 8 6 11 24 31 30
20 Union (Santa Fe) 25 7 8 10 22 30 29
21 Velez Sarsfield 25 8 4 13 22 38 28
22 Patronato 25 6 9 10 25 33 27
23 San Martin (San Juan) 25 5 11 9 20 33 26
24 Tigre 25 6 7 12 29 37 25
25 Huracan 25 5 9 11 20 24 24
26 Aldosivi 25 5 8 12 14 31 23
27 Sarmiento 25 5 7 13 23 37 22
28 Quilmes 25 6 4 15 15 38 22
29 Belgrano 25 3 10 12 16 28 19
30 Arsenal 24 4 5 15 19 42 17
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana