Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 6 Boca Juniors 0 San Lorenzo 1 Nueva Chicago 1 River Plate 4 San Martin (San Juan) 3 Velez Sarsfield 1 Saturday, September 5 Defensa y justicia 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 Temperley 2 Belgrano 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Sarmiento 1 Crucero del Norte 1 Lanus 3 Huracan 1 Independiente 1 Rosario Central 1 Arsenal 0 Friday, September 4 Banfield 1 Argentinos Juniors 1 Tigre 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 23 15 5 3 35 13 50 2 Boca Juniors 23 15 4 4 38 19 49 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 23 12 9 2 32 20 45 4 River Plate 22 11 8 3 42 24 41 5 Racing Club 21 11 7 3 28 16 40 6 Independiente 23 9 11 3 30 19 38 7 Belgrano 23 11 5 7 26 19 38 8 Banfield 23 10 7 6 30 23 37 9 Tigre 23 10 7 6 23 19 37 10 Lanus 23 9 9 5 27 20 36 11 Gimnasia-La Plata 22 10 5 7 32 25 35 12 Estudiantes 22 9 8 5 22 21 35 13 San Martin (San Juan) 23 7 11 5 29 27 32 14 Union (Santa Fe) 22 7 9 6 33 32 30 15 Quilmes 22 8 5 9 26 28 29 16 Temperley 23 6 10 7 16 17 28 17 Argentinos Juniors 23 6 8 9 25 29 26 18 Newell's Old Boys 23 6 8 9 19 24 26 19 Aldosivi 22 7 5 10 26 33 26 20 Velez Sarsfield 23 6 7 10 25 29 25 21 Defensa y justicia 22 6 6 10 23 25 24 22 Sarmiento 23 5 9 9 19 24 24 23 Colon (Santa Fe) 23 4 11 8 18 26 23 24 Olimpo 22 4 10 8 14 19 22 25 Godoy Cruz 22 5 7 10 19 28 22 26 Huracan 23 4 9 10 23 32 21 27 Atletico Rafaela 22 4 8 10 22 36 20 28 Arsenal 23 4 5 14 18 36 17 29 Nueva Chicago 23 2 8 13 13 30 14 30 Crucero del Norte 23 3 5 15 20 40 14 1-2: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Sunday, September 6 Olimpo v Union (Santa Fe) (2220) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 7 Racing Club v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030) Atletico Rafaela v Quilmes (2300) Tuesday, September 8 Estudiantes v Aldosivi (0010)