April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 2
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 All Boys 0
Godoy Cruz 1 Lanus 0
Rosario Central 2 Boca Juniors 1
Tuesday, April 1
Argentinos Juniors 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Racing Club 3 Estudiantes 3
Olimpo 1 Velez Sarsfield 2
Quilmes 1 Atletico Belgrano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 6 3 2 10 6 21
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 11 6 2 3 22 15 20
3 Godoy Cruz 11 5 4 2 13 8 19
4 Estudiantes 11 4 6 1 10 7 18
5 River Plate 10 5 2 3 12 10 17
6 Lanus 11 5 1 5 12 15 16
7 San Lorenzo 10 4 3 3 10 9 15
8 Rosario Central 11 4 3 4 13 13 15
9 Olimpo 11 4 3 4 9 9 15
10 Newell's Old Boys 10 3 5 2 12 8 14
11 Atletico Rafaela 11 3 5 3 14 13 14
12 All Boys 11 3 4 4 8 12 13
13 Boca Juniors 11 3 3 5 10 11 12
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 3 4 12 14 12
15 Argentinos Juniors 11 2 6 3 5 7 12
16 Atletico Belgrano 11 2 6 3 13 16 12
17 Quilmes 11 3 2 6 6 10 11
18 Tigre 10 1 7 2 4 5 10
19 Arsenal 10 3 1 6 9 13 10
20 Racing Club 11 2 3 6 13 16 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 2
River Plate v Newell's Old Boys (2315)
Thursday, April 3
Gimnasia-La Plata v Tigre (2000)
San Lorenzo v Arsenal (2315)
Saturday, April 5
Lanus v Colon (Santa Fe) (2215)
Velez Sarsfield v Racing Club (2330)
Sunday, April 6
Newell's Old Boys v Rosario Central (1800)
Atletico Rafaela v Quilmes (1900)
All Boys v San Lorenzo (2010)
Arsenal v Tigre (2010)
Boca Juniors v Godoy Cruz (2115)
Monday, April 7
Atletico Belgrano v River Plate (0030)
Olimpo v Gimnasia-La Plata (2100)
Estudiantes v Argentinos Juniors (2310)