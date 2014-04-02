April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 All Boys 0 Godoy Cruz 1 Lanus 0 Rosario Central 2 Boca Juniors 1 Tuesday, April 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Racing Club 3 Estudiantes 3 Olimpo 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 Quilmes 1 Atletico Belgrano 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 6 3 2 10 6 21 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 11 6 2 3 22 15 20 3 Godoy Cruz 11 5 4 2 13 8 19 4 Estudiantes 11 4 6 1 10 7 18 5 River Plate 10 5 2 3 12 10 17 6 Lanus 11 5 1 5 12 15 16 7 San Lorenzo 10 4 3 3 10 9 15 8 Rosario Central 11 4 3 4 13 13 15 9 Olimpo 11 4 3 4 9 9 15 10 Newell's Old Boys 10 3 5 2 12 8 14 11 Atletico Rafaela 11 3 5 3 14 13 14 12 All Boys 11 3 4 4 8 12 13 13 Boca Juniors 11 3 3 5 10 11 12 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 3 4 12 14 12 15 Argentinos Juniors 11 2 6 3 5 7 12 16 Atletico Belgrano 11 2 6 3 13 16 12 17 Quilmes 11 3 2 6 6 10 11 18 Tigre 10 1 7 2 4 5 10 19 Arsenal 10 3 1 6 9 13 10 20 Racing Club 11 2 3 6 13 16 9 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 2 River Plate v Newell's Old Boys (2315) Thursday, April 3 Gimnasia-La Plata v Tigre (2000) San Lorenzo v Arsenal (2315) Saturday, April 5 Lanus v Colon (Santa Fe) (2215) Velez Sarsfield v Racing Club (2330) Sunday, April 6 Newell's Old Boys v Rosario Central (1800) Atletico Rafaela v Quilmes (1900) All Boys v San Lorenzo (2010) Arsenal v Tigre (2010) Boca Juniors v Godoy Cruz (2115) Monday, April 7 Atletico Belgrano v River Plate (0030) Olimpo v Gimnasia-La Plata (2100) Estudiantes v Argentinos Juniors (2310)