April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Argentine championship on Friday
Estudiantes 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 9 6 2 1 18 8 20
-------------------------
2 Arsenal 9 5 3 1 11 6 18
3 Newell's Old Boys 9 5 2 2 10 6 17
4 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 4 1 15 8 16
5 Estudiantes 10 4 4 2 12 11 16
6 Tigre 9 4 2 3 10 7 14
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 3 5 2 14 13 14
8 Atletico Belgrano 9 4 2 3 9 10 14
9 All Boys 9 3 4 2 6 6 13
10 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 6 1 13 9 12
11 Argentinos Juniors 9 3 2 4 9 9 11
12 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 1 5 11 12 10
13 Independiente 9 3 1 5 11 15 10
14 Racing Club 9 2 3 4 8 9 9
15 Godoy Cruz 9 1 6 2 7 9 9
16 San Martin (San Juan) 9 2 3 4 10 13 9
17 Banfield 9 2 3 4 10 16 9
18 San Lorenzo 9 2 3 4 8 14 9
19 Lanus 9 2 1 6 8 11 7
20 Olimpo 9 2 1 6 11 19 7
1: Copa Libertadores
