Oct 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 23
All Boys 0 Tigre 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 River Plate 0
Tuesday, October 22
Velez Sarsfield 2 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 12 8 2 2 18 9 26
2 San Lorenzo 12 7 2 3 19 9 23
3 Arsenal 12 6 5 1 14 7 23
4 Boca Juniors 12 6 3 3 16 14 21
5 Atletico Rafaela 13 6 3 4 15 15 21
6 Godoy Cruz 12 5 4 3 11 6 19
7 Velez Sarsfield 13 5 4 4 16 12 19
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 5 4 3 14 15 19
9 Argentinos Juniors 13 5 2 6 10 15 17
10 Lanus 12 4 4 4 17 8 16
11 Atletico Belgrano 12 4 4 4 16 13 16
12 Estudiantes 12 3 7 2 10 8 16
13 River Plate 13 4 4 5 8 7 16
14 Tigre 13 4 4 5 10 12 16
15 Rosario Central 12 4 3 5 12 15 15
16 Quilmes 12 4 2 6 7 15 14
17 All Boys 13 2 6 5 9 12 12
18 Olimpo 12 2 5 5 13 18 11
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 3 2 7 6 14 11
20 Racing Club 12 0 2 10 3 20 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 24
Lanus v San Lorenzo (0030)
Friday, October 25
Arsenal v Gimnasia-La Plata (1700)
Atletico Belgrano v Rosario Central (1905)
Newell's Old Boys v Godoy Cruz (1905)
Saturday, October 26
Boca Juniors v Colon (Santa Fe) (0015)
Monday, October 28
Estudiantes v Quilmes (2100)
Olimpo v Racing Club (2210)