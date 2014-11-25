Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 24
Newell's Old Boys 2 Arsenal 4
Sunday, November 23
Racing Club 1 River Plate 0
Belgrano 1 Tigre 2
Boca Juniors 3 Independiente 1
Estudiantes 0 Defensa y justicia 0
Saturday, November 22
Lanus 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Atletico Rafaela 2 San Lorenzo 0
Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 1
Velez Sarsfield 1 Godoy Cruz 4
Friday, November 21
Banfield 3 Quilmes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing Club 17 11 2 4 26 16 35
-------------------------
2 River Plate 17 9 6 2 30 11 33
3 Lanus 17 10 3 4 26 21 33
4 Independiente 17 9 3 5 30 25 30
5 Boca Juniors 17 9 3 5 23 19 30
6 Estudiantes 17 8 4 5 19 17 28
7 Atletico Rafaela 17 7 4 6 23 20 25
8 Newell's Old Boys 17 6 6 5 21 23 24
9 Tigre 17 7 2 8 25 21 23
10 Arsenal 17 6 5 6 21 22 23
11 Velez Sarsfield 17 6 4 7 19 20 22
12 Godoy Cruz 17 5 6 6 31 35 21
13 Banfield 17 5 5 7 21 19 20
14 San Lorenzo 17 6 2 9 20 22 20
15 Belgrano 17 5 4 8 20 26 19
16 Defensa y justicia 17 5 4 8 19 28 19
17 Gimnasia-La Plata 17 4 6 7 11 15 18
18 Rosario Central 17 5 3 9 18 23 18
19 Olimpo 17 3 6 8 12 22 15
20 Quilmes 17 2 6 9 17 27 12
1: Copa Libertadores