Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 11
Tigre 0 Velez Sarsfield 1
Arsenal 2 Estudiantes 1
Sunday, August 10
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 River Plate 1
Boca Juniors 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
Independiente 3 Atletico Rafaela 0
Saturday, August 9
Defensa y justicia 1 Racing Club 3
Friday, August 8
Rosario Central 3 Quilmes 1
Godoy Cruz 3 Banfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
1 Independiente 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
3 Racing Club 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
5 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 River Plate 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olimpo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Boca Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Tigre 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Defensa y justicia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
17 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
19 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
19 Banfield 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores