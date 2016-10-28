Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Friday, October 28
Olimpo 2 Atletico Tucuman 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 7 6 1 0 14 3 19
2 Newell's Old Boys 7 5 2 0 8 2 17
3 River Plate 7 4 2 1 14 7 14
4 Racing Club 7 4 2 1 12 5 14
-------------------------
5 San Lorenzo 7 4 2 1 13 8 14
6 Independiente 7 4 2 1 7 4 14
7 Boca Juniors 7 3 3 1 13 6 12
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 3 2 2 6 4 11
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 2 2 5 3 11
10 Banfield 7 3 2 2 8 8 11
-------------------------
11 Atletico Rafaela 7 3 1 3 6 6 10
12 Atletico Tucuman 8 3 1 4 10 12 10
13 Godoy Cruz 7 3 1 3 6 10 10
14 Lanus 7 2 3 2 5 3 9
15 Tigre 7 2 3 2 10 9 9
16 Olimpo 8 2 3 3 8 9 9
17 Quilmes 7 2 3 2 7 9 9
18 Rosario Central 7 2 2 3 9 7 8
19 Talleres 7 2 2 3 7 6 8
20 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 2 3 5 8 8
21 Temperley 7 2 2 3 4 7 8
22 Patronato 7 2 1 4 5 8 7
23 Huracan 7 1 3 3 5 6 6
24 Sarmiento 7 1 3 3 3 6 6
25 San Martin (San Juan) 7 1 3 3 8 12 6
26 Defensa y Justicia 7 1 3 3 5 9 6
27 Aldosivi 7 1 3 3 4 8 6
28 Belgrano 7 1 3 3 3 7 6
29 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 0 5 5 12 6
30 Arsenal 7 0 2 5 5 16 2
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 29
Patronato v Banfield (0015)
Velez Sarsfield v Talleres (1700)
Belgrano v Quilmes (1900)
Boca Juniors v Temperley (1900)
Independiente v Gimnasia-La Plata (2100)
Huracan v Rosario Central (2115)
Sunday, October 30
Estudiantes v Racing Club (0000)
Lanus v Tigre (1700)
Godoy Cruz v Aldosivi (1800)
Newell's Old Boys v San Lorenzo (1900)
Atletico Rafaela v Colon (Santa Fe) (2100)
Arsenal v River Plate (2300)
Monday, October 31
Defensa y Justicia v San Martin (San Juan) (2200)
Tuesday, November 1
Union (Santa Fe) v Sarmiento (0015)