Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi-final
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Belgrano 0 Quilmes 0 Boca Juniors 4 Temperley 0 Huracan 1 Rosario Central 1 Independiente 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Talleres 2 Friday, October 28 Olimpo 2 Atletico Tucuman 1 Patronato 2 Banfield 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 7 6 1 0 14 3 19 2 Newell's Old Boys 7 5 2 0 8 2 17 3 Boca Juniors 8 4 3 1 17 6 15 4 Independiente 8 4 3 1 7 4 15 ------------------------- 5 River Plate 7 4 2 1 14 7 14 6 Racing Club 7 4 2 1 12 5 14 7 San Lorenzo 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 3 3 2 6 4 12 9 Talleres 8 3 2 3 9 6 11 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 2 2 5 3 11 ------------------------- 11 Banfield 8 3 2 3 8 10 11 12 Atletico Rafaela 7 3 1 3 6 6 10 13 Patronato 8 3 1 4 7 8 10 14 Atletico Tucuman 8 3 1 4 10 12 10 15 Quilmes 8 2 4 2 7 9 10 16 Godoy Cruz 7 3 1 3 6 10 10 17 Rosario Central 8 2 3 3 10 8 9 18 Lanus 7 2 3 2 5 3 9 19 Tigre 7 2 3 2 10 9 9 20 Olimpo 8 2 3 3 8 9 9 21 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 2 3 5 8 8 22 Temperley 8 2 2 4 4 11 8 23 Huracan 8 1 4 3 6 7 7 24 Belgrano 8 1 4 3 3 7 7 25 Sarmiento 7 1 3 3 3 6 6 26 San Martin (San Juan) 7 1 3 3 8 12 6 27 Defensa y Justicia 7 1 3 3 5 9 6 28 Aldosivi 7 1 3 3 4 8 6 29 Velez Sarsfield 8 2 0 6 5 14 6 30 Arsenal 7 0 2 5 5 16 2 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Still being played (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Estudiantes v Racing Club (0000) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Lanus v Tigre (1700) Godoy Cruz v Aldosivi (1800) Newell's Old Boys v San Lorenzo (1900) Atletico Rafaela v Colon (Santa Fe) (2100) Arsenal v River Plate (2300) Monday, October 31 Defensa y Justicia v San Martin (San Juan) (2200) Tuesday, November 1 Union (Santa Fe) v Sarmiento (0015)
Jan 27 Asian club champions Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their ban from the 2017 Asian Champions League, CAS said on Friday.
