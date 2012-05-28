May 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Argentine championship results
and standings on Sunday
Boca Juniors 3 Godoy Cruz 0
Atletico Rafaela 1 Tigre 1
Independiente 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0
San Lorenzo 3 Newell's Old Boys 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 16 9 5 2 28 13 32
2 Tigre 16 8 5 3 23 12 29
3 Arsenal 15 8 4 3 22 13 28
4 Newell's Old Boys 16 8 4 4 23 16 28
5 All Boys 16 7 6 3 15 10 27
6 Argentinos Juniors 16 6 5 5 15 12 23
7 Lanus 16 7 2 7 17 16 23
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 7 3 18 15 22
9 Union (Santa Fe) 16 5 7 4 19 18 22
10 Estudiantes 15 6 4 5 18 18 22
11 Velez Sarsfield 14 5 6 3 17 11 21
12 San Lorenzo 16 5 6 5 18 19 21
13 Atletico Belgrano 16 5 6 5 13 16 21
14 Atletico Rafaela 16 4 6 6 18 19 18
15 Independiente 16 5 3 8 19 24 18
16 San Martin (San Juan) 15 5 3 7 17 22 18
17 Racing Club 16 5 3 8 15 20 18
18 Godoy Cruz 16 1 8 7 8 19 11
19 Olimpo 16 3 2 11 18 31 11
20 Banfield 16 2 4 10 13 30 10