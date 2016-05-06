May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday
Friday, May 6
Union (Santa Fe) 4 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 13 8 3 2 23 11 27
2 San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 18 14 27
3 Arsenal 13 6 3 4 18 12 21
4 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 6 3 4 13 15 21
5 Independiente 13 5 5 3 14 9 20
6 Rosario Central 13 5 4 4 18 13 19
7 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 1 6 18 19 19
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 5 2 6 21 24 17
9 Patronato 13 4 4 5 18 22 16
10 River Plate 13 3 6 4 18 18 15
11 Quilmes 13 3 5 5 19 25 14
12 Belgrano 13 3 4 6 19 21 13
13 Banfield 13 2 6 5 13 18 12
14 Olimpo 13 3 3 7 10 17 12
15 Sarmiento 13 2 5 6 8 17 11
Zone B
1 Lanus 13 11 1 1 24 6 34
2 Estudiantes 13 8 3 2 21 9 27
3 Atletico Tucuman 13 7 3 3 20 14 24
4 Huracan 13 6 2 5 17 13 20
5 Racing Club 13 5 5 3 26 24 20
6 Union (Santa Fe) 14 5 5 4 22 20 20
7 Defensa y Justicia 13 5 3 5 22 15 18
8 Boca Juniors 13 5 3 5 14 10 18
9 San Martin (San Juan) 13 4 5 4 17 17 17
10 Aldosivi 13 3 5 5 17 23 14
11 Tigre 13 3 4 6 18 17 13
12 Newell's Old Boys 13 2 7 4 14 17 13
13 Temperley 13 3 4 6 12 17 13
14 Atletico Rafaela 13 2 2 9 13 28 8
15 Argentinos Juniors 14 1 5 8 8 28 8
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 7
Quilmes v Godoy Cruz (0015)
Newell's Old Boys v Defensa y Justicia (1830)
San Martin (San Juan) v Temperley (1830)
Velez Sarsfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (1900)
San Lorenzo v River Plate (2045)
Racing Club v Estudiantes (2300)
Sunday, May 8
Arsenal v Rosario Central (1700)
Lanus v Aldosivi (1915)
Atletico Tucuman v Belgrano (2045)
Boca Juniors v Huracan (2130)
Atletico Rafaela v Tigre (2300)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Independiente (2345)
Monday, May 9
Olimpo v Banfield (2200)
Tuesday, May 10
Sarmiento v Patronato (0015)