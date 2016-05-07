May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 7
Newell's Old Boys 0 Defensa y Justicia 1
San Lorenzo 2 River Plate 1
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Temperley 0
Velez Sarsfield 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Friday, May 6
Quilmes 1 Godoy Cruz 3
Union (Santa Fe) 4 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 14 9 3 2 26 12 30
2 San Lorenzo 14 9 3 2 20 15 30
3 Velez Sarsfield 14 7 1 6 20 19 22
4 Arsenal 13 6 3 4 18 12 21
5 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 6 3 4 13 15 21
6 Independiente 13 5 5 3 14 9 20
7 Rosario Central 13 5 4 4 18 13 19
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 5 2 7 21 26 17
9 Patronato 13 4 4 5 18 22 16
10 River Plate 14 3 6 5 19 20 15
11 Quilmes 14 3 5 6 20 28 14
12 Belgrano 13 3 4 6 19 21 13
13 Banfield 13 2 6 5 13 18 12
14 Olimpo 13 3 3 7 10 17 12
15 Sarmiento 13 2 5 6 8 17 11
Zone B
1 Lanus 13 11 1 1 24 6 34
2 Estudiantes 13 8 3 2 21 9 27
3 Atletico Tucuman 13 7 3 3 20 14 24
4 Defensa y Justicia 14 6 3 5 23 15 21
5 Huracan 13 6 2 5 17 13 20
6 Racing Club 13 5 5 3 26 24 20
7 Union (Santa Fe) 14 5 5 4 22 20 20
8 San Martin (San Juan) 14 5 5 4 19 17 20
9 Boca Juniors 13 5 3 5 14 10 18
10 Aldosivi 13 3 5 5 17 23 14
11 Tigre 13 3 4 6 18 17 13
12 Newell's Old Boys 14 2 7 5 14 18 13
13 Temperley 14 3 4 7 12 19 13
14 Atletico Rafaela 13 2 2 9 13 28 8
15 Argentinos Juniors 14 1 5 8 8 28 8
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 7
Racing Club v Estudiantes (2300)
Sunday, May 8
Arsenal v Rosario Central (1700)
Lanus v Aldosivi (1915)
Atletico Tucuman v Belgrano (2045)
Boca Juniors v Huracan (2130)
Atletico Rafaela v Tigre (2300)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Independiente (2345)
Monday, May 9
Olimpo v Banfield (2200)
Tuesday, May 10
Sarmiento v Patronato (0015)