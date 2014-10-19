Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Racing Club 2 Velez Sarsfield 0
River Plate 3 Atletico Belgrano 0
Rosario Central 2 Newell's Old Boys 0
Saturday, October 18
Defensa y justicia 1 Lanus 2
Banfield 1 Estudiantes 1
San Lorenzo 1 Independiente 2
Friday, October 17
Quilmes 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 12 8 4 0 26 6 28
-------------------------
2 Lanus 12 7 3 2 19 12 24
3 Independiente 12 7 2 3 21 18 23
4 Racing Club 12 7 1 4 21 15 22
5 Atletico Rafaela 12 5 4 3 14 12 19
6 Velez Sarsfield 12 5 2 5 15 13 17
7 Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 15 16 17
8 Boca Juniors 11 5 2 4 12 13 17
9 Newell's Old Boys 12 4 5 3 12 14 17
10 Tigre 11 5 1 5 17 12 16
11 Rosario Central 12 5 1 6 17 18 16
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 3 5 4 9 10 14
13 San Lorenzo 12 4 2 6 13 16 14
14 Arsenal 11 4 2 5 11 14 14
15 Banfield 12 3 4 5 14 15 13
16 Godoy Cruz 11 3 4 4 17 22 13
17 Defensa y justicia 12 3 3 6 16 22 12
18 Atletico Belgrano 12 2 4 6 12 19 10
19 Quilmes 12 1 6 5 13 19 9
20 Olimpo 12 2 3 7 7 15 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 20
Godoy Cruz v Boca Juniors (0030)
Tigre v Arsenal (2330)