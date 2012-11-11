Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Boca Juniors 0 Lanus 4 Tigre 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Independiente 0 Saturday, November 10 Estudiantes 3 Atletico Rafaela 1 River Plate 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0 San Lorenzo 4 All Boys 0 Friday, November 9 Velez Sarsfield 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Atletico Belgrano 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Quilmes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 14 9 2 3 23 11 29 2 Newell's Old Boys 14 7 7 0 14 6 28 3 Lanus 14 8 2 4 19 8 26 4 Atletico Belgrano 14 7 5 2 17 9 26 5 Boca Juniors 14 6 5 3 19 17 23 6 Racing Club 13 6 4 3 16 7 22 7 Estudiantes 14 6 3 5 14 13 21 8 River Plate 14 5 5 4 23 14 20 9 Godoy Cruz 14 5 4 5 12 16 19 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 4 6 4 18 18 18 11 Quilmes 14 3 8 3 15 16 17 12 All Boys 14 4 5 5 15 19 17 13 Atletico Rafaela 14 4 4 6 18 21 16 14 San Martin (San Juan) 14 4 3 7 17 18 15 15 San Lorenzo 14 3 6 5 13 16 15 16 Argentinos Juniors 14 3 6 5 14 20 15 17 Arsenal 13 4 3 6 11 21 15 18 Independiente 13 3 5 5 9 13 14 19 Tigre 13 0 7 6 11 22 7 20 Union (Santa Fe) 14 0 4 10 11 24 4 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 11 Racing Club v Arsenal (2330)