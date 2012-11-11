Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 11
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Boca Juniors 0
Lanus 4 Tigre 1
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Independiente 0
Saturday, November 10
Estudiantes 3 Atletico Rafaela 1
River Plate 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0
San Lorenzo 4 All Boys 0
Friday, November 9
Velez Sarsfield 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Atletico Belgrano 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 Quilmes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 14 9 2 3 23 11 29
2 Newell's Old Boys 14 7 7 0 14 6 28
3 Lanus 14 8 2 4 19 8 26
4 Atletico Belgrano 14 7 5 2 17 9 26
5 Boca Juniors 14 6 5 3 19 17 23
6 Racing Club 13 6 4 3 16 7 22
7 Estudiantes 14 6 3 5 14 13 21
8 River Plate 14 5 5 4 23 14 20
9 Godoy Cruz 14 5 4 5 12 16 19
10 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 4 6 4 18 18 18
11 Quilmes 14 3 8 3 15 16 17
12 All Boys 14 4 5 5 15 19 17
13 Atletico Rafaela 14 4 4 6 18 21 16
14 San Martin (San Juan) 14 4 3 7 17 18 15
15 San Lorenzo 14 3 6 5 13 16 15
16 Argentinos Juniors 14 3 6 5 14 20 15
17 Arsenal 13 4 3 6 11 21 15
18 Independiente 13 3 5 5 9 13 14
19 Tigre 13 0 7 6 11 22 7
20 Union (Santa Fe) 14 0 4 10 11 24 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 11
Racing Club v Arsenal (2330)