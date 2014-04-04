April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Thursday Thursday, April 3 San Lorenzo 2 Arsenal 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Tigre 1 Wednesday, April 2 River Plate 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 All Boys 0 Godoy Cruz 1 Lanus 0 Rosario Central 2 Boca Juniors 1 Tuesday, April 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Racing Club 3 Estudiantes 3 Olimpo 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 Quilmes 1 Atletico Belgrano 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 6 3 2 10 6 21 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 11 6 2 3 22 15 20 3 River Plate 11 6 2 3 13 10 20 4 Godoy Cruz 11 5 4 2 13 8 19 5 San Lorenzo 11 5 3 3 12 9 18 6 Estudiantes 11 4 6 1 10 7 18 7 Lanus 11 5 1 5 12 15 16 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 4 3 4 15 15 15 9 Rosario Central 11 4 3 4 13 13 15 10 Olimpo 11 4 3 4 9 9 15 11 Newell's Old Boys 11 3 5 3 12 9 14 12 Atletico Rafaela 11 3 5 3 14 13 14 13 All Boys 11 3 4 4 8 12 13 14 Boca Juniors 11 3 3 5 10 11 12 15 Argentinos Juniors 11 2 6 3 5 7 12 16 Atletico Belgrano 11 2 6 3 13 16 12 17 Quilmes 11 3 2 6 6 10 11 18 Tigre 11 1 7 3 5 8 10 19 Arsenal 11 3 1 7 9 15 10 20 Racing Club 11 2 3 6 13 16 9 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 5 Lanus v Colon (Santa Fe) (2215) Velez Sarsfield v Racing Club (2330) Sunday, April 6 Newell's Old Boys v Rosario Central (1800) Atletico Rafaela v Quilmes (1900) All Boys v San Lorenzo (2010) Arsenal v Tigre (2010) Boca Juniors v Godoy Cruz (2115) Monday, April 7 Atletico Belgrano v River Plate (0030) Olimpo v Gimnasia-La Plata (2100) Estudiantes v Argentinos Juniors (2310)