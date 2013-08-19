Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday Monday, August 19 All Boys 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 Sunday, August 18 Godoy Cruz 0 River Plate 0 Boca Juniors 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Tigre 3 Racing Club 1 Saturday, August 17 San Lorenzo 0 Argentinos Juniors 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Rosario Central 1 Friday, August 16 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Quilmes 0 Arsenal 3 Olimpo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Argentinos Juniors 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 Boca Juniors 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 4 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 5 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 6 Velez Sarsfield 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 7 Tigre 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 8 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 8 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 10 Estudiantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 11 Atletico Rafaela 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 12 River Plate 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 13 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 14 Lanus 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 15 Rosario Central 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 16 Quilmes 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 17 All Boys 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 18 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 19 Atletico Belgrano 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 20 Racing Club 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 19 Lanus v Estudiantes (2315)