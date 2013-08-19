Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday
Monday, August 19
All Boys 1 Velez Sarsfield 1
Sunday, August 18
Godoy Cruz 0 River Plate 0
Boca Juniors 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Newell's Old Boys 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Tigre 3 Racing Club 1
Saturday, August 17
San Lorenzo 0 Argentinos Juniors 3
Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Rosario Central 1
Friday, August 16
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Quilmes 0
Arsenal 3 Olimpo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Argentinos Juniors 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
2 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
3 Boca Juniors 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
4 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
5 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
6 Velez Sarsfield 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
7 Tigre 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
8 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
8 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
10 Estudiantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
11 Atletico Rafaela 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
12 River Plate 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
13 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
14 Lanus 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
15 Rosario Central 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
16 Quilmes 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
17 All Boys 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
18 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
19 Atletico Belgrano 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
20 Racing Club 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 19
Lanus v Estudiantes (2315)