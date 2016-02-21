Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
Belgrano 0 Banfield 0
Tigre 0 Defensa y Justicia 2
Saturday, February 20
Boca Juniors 4 Newell's Old Boys 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Olimpo 0
San Lorenzo 3 Velez Sarsfield 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 San Lorenzo 4 3 1 0 9 5 10
2 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 3 0 0 9 3 9
3 Rosario Central 3 3 0 0 5 0 9
4 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
5 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 0 2 7 5 6
6 Banfield 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
7 Arsenal 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
8 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Independiente 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
10 Belgrano 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
11 River Plate 3 1 0 2 8 6 3
12 Sarmiento 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
13 Patronato 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
14 Quilmes 3 0 1 2 4 10 1
15 Olimpo 4 0 0 4 1 8 0
Zone B
1 Atletico Tucuman 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
2 Lanus 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
3 Defensa y Justicia 4 2 1 1 9 5 7
4 Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
5 Aldosivi 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
6 Union (Santa Fe) 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
7 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
8 Estudiantes 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
9 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 0 3 7 8 3
10 Atletico Rafaela 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
11 Tigre 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
12 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
13 Temperley 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
14 Racing Club 3 0 1 2 3 9 1
15 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 21
Godoy Cruz v Colon (Santa Fe) (2215)
Independiente v Racing Club (2215)
Monday, February 22
Rosario Central v River Plate (0030)
Quilmes v Patronato (2200)
Tuesday, February 23
Arsenal v Sarmiento (0015)
Union (Santa Fe) v San Martin (San Juan) (0015)
Atletico Rafaela v Temperley (2200)
Wednesday, February 24
Aldosivi v Estudiantes (0015)
Lanus v Atletico Tucuman (0015)