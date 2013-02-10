Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 10
Atletico Rafaela 3 Racing Club 0
Independiente 1 Newell's Old Boys 3
Saturday, February 9
San Martin (San Juan) 0 San Lorenzo 0
All Boys 1 Godoy Cruz 1
Boca Juniors 3 Quilmes 2
Estudiantes 1 Tigre 3
Friday, February 8
Argentinos Juniors 0 Velez Sarsfield 1
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Rafaela 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Tigre 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
4 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
5 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 San Lorenzo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
10 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
16 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
17 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
18 Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
18 Independiente 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
20 Racing Club 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 10
Atletico Belgrano v River Plate (2315)
Monday, February 11
Lanus v Colon (Santa Fe) (2315)