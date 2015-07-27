July 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, July 27 Arsenal 3 Argentinos Juniors 2 Nueva Chicago 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Sunday, July 26 Belgrano 0 Boca Juniors 1 Lanus 0 Defensa y justicia 1 Godoy Cruz 1 San Lorenzo 1 Huracan 1 Estudiantes 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Rosario Central 1 Quilmes 2 Racing Club 1 Saturday, July 25 Independiente 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Olimpo 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Crucero del Norte 1 River Plate 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Sarmiento 0 Tigre 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Banfield 0 Friday, July 24 Aldosivi 0 Temperley 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 18 12 4 2 29 12 40 2 San Lorenzo 18 11 4 3 28 10 37 ------------------------- 3 River Plate 18 10 7 1 36 19 37 4 Rosario Central 18 9 8 1 25 15 35 5 Racing Club 18 9 6 3 24 14 33 6 Belgrano 18 10 3 5 23 14 33 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 9 5 4 27 19 32 8 Tigre 18 8 7 3 19 13 31 9 Independiente 18 7 8 3 25 16 29 10 Lanus 18 7 6 5 22 18 27 11 Union (Santa Fe) 18 6 9 3 27 24 27 12 Newell's Old Boys 18 7 6 5 19 16 27 13 Estudiantes 18 7 6 5 18 19 27 14 Banfield 18 7 5 6 22 20 26 15 San Martin (San Juan) 18 5 9 4 23 22 24 16 Aldosivi 18 6 4 8 22 26 22 17 Godoy Cruz 18 5 6 7 17 22 21 18 Argentinos Juniors 18 5 6 7 16 21 21 19 Velez Sarsfield 18 5 5 8 19 21 20 20 Temperley 18 4 7 7 12 15 19 21 Quilmes 18 5 4 9 21 27 19 22 Defensa y justicia 18 4 6 8 17 22 18 22 Sarmiento 18 4 6 8 17 22 18 24 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 3 9 6 16 23 18 25 Huracan 18 4 5 9 18 24 17 26 Olimpo 18 3 8 7 12 18 17 27 Crucero del Norte 18 3 4 11 15 27 13 28 Atletico Rafaela 18 2 6 10 16 32 12 29 Arsenal 18 2 5 11 10 28 11 30 Nueva Chicago 18 0 8 10 8 24 8 1-2: Copa Libertadores