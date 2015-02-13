Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 13
Velez Sarsfield 2 Aldosivi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
Argentinos Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Banfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crucero del Norte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Defensa y justicia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godoy Cruz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huracan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nueva Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olimpo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Martin (San Juan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sarmiento 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Temperley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
30 Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 14
Racing Club v Rosario Central (0010)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Defensa y justicia (2000)
San Lorenzo v Colon (Santa Fe) (2000)
Godoy Cruz v San Martin (San Juan) (2215)
Newell's Old Boys v Independiente (2300)
Sunday, February 15
Banfield v Temperley (0030)
Crucero del Norte v Tigre (0030)
Quilmes v Lanus (2000)
Union (Santa Fe) v Huracan (2000)
Boca Juniors v Olimpo (2115)
Argentinos Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2210)
Monday, February 16
Sarmiento v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v Estudiantes (2100)
Tuesday, February 17
Belgrano v Nueva Chicago (0010)