Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, February 13 Velez Sarsfield 2 Aldosivi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- Argentinos Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Banfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Crucero del Norte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Defensa y justicia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Godoy Cruz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Huracan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nueva Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olimpo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sarmiento 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temperley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 14 Racing Club v Rosario Central (0010) Gimnasia-La Plata v Defensa y justicia (2000) San Lorenzo v Colon (Santa Fe) (2000) Godoy Cruz v San Martin (San Juan) (2215) Newell's Old Boys v Independiente (2300) Sunday, February 15 Banfield v Temperley (0030) Crucero del Norte v Tigre (0030) Quilmes v Lanus (2000) Union (Santa Fe) v Huracan (2000) Boca Juniors v Olimpo (2115) Argentinos Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2210) Monday, February 16 Sarmiento v River Plate (0030) Arsenal v Estudiantes (2100) Tuesday, February 17 Belgrano v Nueva Chicago (0010)