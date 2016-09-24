Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 24
Atletico Rafaela 0 Rosario Central 0
Newell's Old Boys 3 Atletico Tucuman 1
Velez Sarsfield 0 Racing Club 3
Friday, September 23
Olimpo 3 Godoy Cruz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
2 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
3 Racing Club 4 2 2 0 7 2 8
4 River Plate 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
5 San Lorenzo 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
6 Independiente 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
8 Union (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
9 Atletico Rafaela 4 2 1 1 2 1 7
10 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 2 0 1 3 1 6
11 Atletico Tucuman 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
12 Olimpo 4 1 2 1 3 1 5
13 Rosario Central 4 1 2 1 2 3 5
14 Boca Juniors 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
15 Sarmiento 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
15 Temperley 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
17 Lanus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
18 Banfield 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
19 Godoy Cruz 4 1 1 2 2 6 4
20 Velez Sarsfield 4 1 0 3 3 7 3
21 Huracan 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
21 Quilmes 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
23 San Martin (San Juan) 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
24 Defensa y Justicia 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
25 Talleres 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
26 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
27 Aldosivi 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
27 Tigre 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
29 Belgrano 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
30 Patronato 3 0 0 3 1 4 0
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 24
Independiente v Tigre (2300)
Huracan v Sarmiento (2315)
Sunday, September 25
Estudiantes v Temperley (1700)
Union (Santa Fe) v Belgrano (1800)
Talleres v Banfield (1845)
Patronato v San Lorenzo (1900)
Boca Juniors v Quilmes (2100)
Lanus v Aldosivi (2100)
Defensa y Justicia v River Plate (2300)
Monday, September 26
Arsenal v Gimnasia-La Plata (2200)
Tuesday, September 27
San Martin (San Juan) v Colon (Santa Fe) (0015)