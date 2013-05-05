May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 5 Boca Juniors 1 River Plate 1 Tigre 0 Independiente 2 Saturday, May 4 Racing Club 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 Lanus 2 Godoy Cruz 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Friday, May 3 Quilmes 1 San Lorenzo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 12 7 5 0 18 6 26 2 Newell's Old Boys 11 8 1 2 23 14 25 3 River Plate 12 6 4 2 15 11 22 4 Godoy Cruz 12 5 5 2 14 9 20 5 Atletico Rafaela 11 4 5 2 16 10 17 6 Quilmes 12 4 5 3 18 16 17 7 San Lorenzo 12 4 5 3 12 11 17 8 Racing Club 12 4 4 4 15 14 16 9 Arsenal 11 4 4 3 12 12 16 10 All Boys 11 4 3 4 13 11 15 11 Atletico Belgrano 12 3 6 3 10 9 15 12 Independiente 12 4 3 5 11 12 15 13 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 3 5 15 21 15 14 Tigre 11 4 1 6 14 18 13 15 Union (Santa Fe) 12 2 6 4 11 15 12 16 San Martin (San Juan) 11 2 5 4 16 17 11 17 Velez Sarsfield 11 2 4 5 8 10 10 18 Boca Juniors 12 1 7 4 9 18 10 19 Estudiantes 11 1 4 6 9 16 7 20 Argentinos Juniors 12 1 4 7 6 15 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 5 Atletico Rafaela v San Martin (San Juan) (2330) Monday, May 6 All Boys v Estudiantes (2220) Tuesday, May 7 Arsenal v Newell's Old Boys (0030)