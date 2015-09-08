Sept 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 7
Atletico Rafaela 2 Quilmes 4
Estudiantes 2 Aldosivi 1
Sunday, September 6
Olimpo 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Racing Club 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Boca Juniors 0 San Lorenzo 1
Nueva Chicago 1 River Plate 4
San Martin (San Juan) 3 Velez Sarsfield 1
Saturday, September 5
Defensa y Justicia 1 Newell's Old Boys 0
Temperley 2 Belgrano 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Sarmiento 1
Crucero del Norte 1 Lanus 3
Huracan 1 Independiente 1
Rosario Central 1 Arsenal 0
Friday, September 4
Banfield 1 Argentinos Juniors 1
Tigre 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 23 15 5 3 35 13 50
2 Boca Juniors 23 15 4 4 38 19 49
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 23 12 9 2 32 20 45
4 Racing Club 22 12 7 3 30 16 43
5 River Plate 22 11 8 3 42 24 41
6 Independiente 23 9 11 3 30 19 38
7 Belgrano 23 11 5 7 26 19 38
8 Estudiantes 23 10 8 5 24 22 38
9 Banfield 23 10 7 6 30 23 37
10 Tigre 23 10 7 6 23 19 37
11 Lanus 23 9 9 5 27 20 36
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 23 10 5 8 32 27 35
13 San Martin (San Juan) 23 7 11 5 29 27 32
14 Quilmes 23 9 5 9 30 30 32
15 Union (Santa Fe) 23 7 10 6 33 32 31
16 Temperley 23 6 10 7 16 17 28
17 Argentinos Juniors 23 6 8 9 25 29 26
18 Newell's Old Boys 23 6 8 9 19 24 26
19 Aldosivi 23 7 5 11 27 35 26
20 Velez Sarsfield 23 6 7 10 25 29 25
21 Defensa y Justicia 22 6 6 10 23 25 24
22 Sarmiento 23 5 9 9 19 24 24
23 Olimpo 23 4 11 8 14 19 23
24 Colon (Santa Fe) 23 4 11 8 18 26 23
25 Godoy Cruz 22 5 7 10 19 28 22
26 Huracan 23 4 9 10 23 32 21
27 Atletico Rafaela 23 4 8 11 24 40 20
28 Arsenal 23 4 5 14 18 36 17
29 Nueva Chicago 23 2 8 13 13 30 14
30 Crucero del Norte 23 3 5 15 20 40 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores