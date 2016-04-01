April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, April 1 Atletico Tucuman 2 Huracan 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Rosario Central 8 5 2 1 14 6 17 2 Godoy Cruz 8 5 2 1 14 7 17 3 Independiente 8 4 2 2 12 8 14 4 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 10 6 13 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 4 1 3 9 10 13 6 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 0 4 13 11 12 7 San Lorenzo 8 3 3 2 10 11 12 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 4 0 4 15 18 12 9 Quilmes 8 2 4 2 14 16 10 10 River Plate 8 2 3 3 14 14 9 11 Patronato 8 2 3 3 11 13 9 12 Banfield 8 1 4 3 10 13 7 13 Belgrano 8 2 1 5 9 13 7 14 Olimpo 8 2 1 5 6 11 7 15 Sarmiento 8 1 2 5 5 13 5 Zone B 1 Lanus 8 6 1 1 13 5 19 2 Atletico Tucuman 9 6 1 2 14 9 19 3 Huracan 9 5 2 2 13 7 17 4 Estudiantes 8 5 1 2 13 6 16 5 Racing Club 8 4 2 2 19 17 14 6 Defensa y Justicia 8 4 1 3 19 10 13 7 San Martin (San Juan) 8 3 4 1 12 10 13 8 Boca Juniors 8 3 2 3 7 6 11 9 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 3 3 14 14 9 10 Temperley 8 2 3 3 7 9 9 11 Aldosivi 8 2 3 3 11 14 9 12 Tigre 8 1 3 4 11 12 6 13 Newell's Old Boys 8 1 3 4 12 16 6 14 Atletico Rafaela 8 1 1 6 7 19 4 15 Argentinos Juniors 8 0 3 5 5 19 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 2 Olimpo v Rosario Central (0015) Temperley v Estudiantes (0015) Racing Club v Tigre (1830) Boca Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2045) Banfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (2300) Patronato v River Plate (2300) Sunday, April 3 Newell's Old Boys v Aldosivi (1700) San Lorenzo v Belgrano (1915) San Martin (San Juan) v Argentinos Juniors (2015) Defensa y Justicia v Arsenal (2045) Velez Sarsfield v Godoy Cruz (2230) Sarmiento v Independiente (2300) Tuesday, April 5 Gimnasia-La Plata v Quilmes (0015) Union (Santa Fe) v Lanus (0015)