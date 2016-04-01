April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Friday, April 1
Atletico Tucuman 2 Huracan 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Rosario Central 8 5 2 1 14 6 17
2 Godoy Cruz 8 5 2 1 14 7 17
3 Independiente 8 4 2 2 12 8 14
4 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 10 6 13
5 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 4 1 3 9 10 13
6 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 0 4 13 11 12
7 San Lorenzo 8 3 3 2 10 11 12
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 4 0 4 15 18 12
9 Quilmes 8 2 4 2 14 16 10
10 River Plate 8 2 3 3 14 14 9
11 Patronato 8 2 3 3 11 13 9
12 Banfield 8 1 4 3 10 13 7
13 Belgrano 8 2 1 5 9 13 7
14 Olimpo 8 2 1 5 6 11 7
15 Sarmiento 8 1 2 5 5 13 5
Zone B
1 Lanus 8 6 1 1 13 5 19
2 Atletico Tucuman 9 6 1 2 14 9 19
3 Huracan 9 5 2 2 13 7 17
4 Estudiantes 8 5 1 2 13 6 16
5 Racing Club 8 4 2 2 19 17 14
6 Defensa y Justicia 8 4 1 3 19 10 13
7 San Martin (San Juan) 8 3 4 1 12 10 13
8 Boca Juniors 8 3 2 3 7 6 11
9 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 3 3 14 14 9
10 Temperley 8 2 3 3 7 9 9
11 Aldosivi 8 2 3 3 11 14 9
12 Tigre 8 1 3 4 11 12 6
13 Newell's Old Boys 8 1 3 4 12 16 6
14 Atletico Rafaela 8 1 1 6 7 19 4
15 Argentinos Juniors 8 0 3 5 5 19 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 2
Olimpo v Rosario Central (0015)
Temperley v Estudiantes (0015)
Racing Club v Tigre (1830)
Boca Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2045)
Banfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (2300)
Patronato v River Plate (2300)
Sunday, April 3
Newell's Old Boys v Aldosivi (1700)
San Lorenzo v Belgrano (1915)
San Martin (San Juan) v Argentinos Juniors (2015)
Defensa y Justicia v Arsenal (2045)
Velez Sarsfield v Godoy Cruz (2230)
Sarmiento v Independiente (2300)
Tuesday, April 5
Gimnasia-La Plata v Quilmes (0015)
Union (Santa Fe) v Lanus (0015)