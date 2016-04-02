April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 2
Boca Juniors 3 Atletico Rafaela 0
Racing Club 3 Tigre 3
Friday, April 1
Atletico Tucuman 2 Huracan 1
Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 1
Temperley 1 Estudiantes 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Rosario Central 9 5 3 1 15 7 18
2 Godoy Cruz 8 5 2 1 14 7 17
3 Independiente 8 4 2 2 12 8 14
4 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 10 6 13
5 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 4 1 3 9 10 13
6 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 0 4 13 11 12
7 San Lorenzo 8 3 3 2 10 11 12
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 4 0 4 15 18 12
9 Quilmes 8 2 4 2 14 16 10
10 River Plate 8 2 3 3 14 14 9
11 Patronato 8 2 3 3 11 13 9
12 Olimpo 9 2 2 5 7 12 8
13 Banfield 8 1 4 3 10 13 7
14 Belgrano 8 2 1 5 9 13 7
15 Sarmiento 8 1 2 5 5 13 5
Zone B
1 Estudiantes 9 6 1 2 16 7 19
2 Lanus 8 6 1 1 13 5 19
3 Atletico Tucuman 9 6 1 2 14 9 19
4 Huracan 9 5 2 2 13 7 17
5 Racing Club 9 4 3 2 22 20 15
6 Boca Juniors 9 4 2 3 10 6 14
7 Defensa y Justicia 8 4 1 3 19 10 13
8 San Martin (San Juan) 8 3 4 1 12 10 13
9 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 3 3 14 14 9
10 Aldosivi 8 2 3 3 11 14 9
11 Temperley 9 2 3 4 8 12 9
12 Tigre 9 1 4 4 14 15 7
13 Newell's Old Boys 8 1 3 4 12 16 6
14 Atletico Rafaela 9 1 1 7 7 22 4
15 Argentinos Juniors 8 0 3 5 5 19 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 2
Banfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (2300)
Patronato v River Plate (2300)
Sunday, April 3
Newell's Old Boys v Aldosivi (1700)
San Lorenzo v Belgrano (1915)
San Martin (San Juan) v Argentinos Juniors (2015)
Defensa y Justicia v Arsenal (2045)
Velez Sarsfield v Godoy Cruz (2230)
Sarmiento v Independiente (2300)
Tuesday, April 5
Gimnasia-La Plata v Quilmes (0015)
Union (Santa Fe) v Lanus (0015)