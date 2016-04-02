April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 2 Boca Juniors 3 Atletico Rafaela 0 Racing Club 3 Tigre 3 Friday, April 1 Atletico Tucuman 2 Huracan 1 Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 1 Temperley 1 Estudiantes 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Rosario Central 9 5 3 1 15 7 18 2 Godoy Cruz 8 5 2 1 14 7 17 3 Independiente 8 4 2 2 12 8 14 4 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 10 6 13 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 4 1 3 9 10 13 6 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 0 4 13 11 12 7 San Lorenzo 8 3 3 2 10 11 12 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 4 0 4 15 18 12 9 Quilmes 8 2 4 2 14 16 10 10 River Plate 8 2 3 3 14 14 9 11 Patronato 8 2 3 3 11 13 9 12 Olimpo 9 2 2 5 7 12 8 13 Banfield 8 1 4 3 10 13 7 14 Belgrano 8 2 1 5 9 13 7 15 Sarmiento 8 1 2 5 5 13 5 Zone B 1 Estudiantes 9 6 1 2 16 7 19 2 Lanus 8 6 1 1 13 5 19 3 Atletico Tucuman 9 6 1 2 14 9 19 4 Huracan 9 5 2 2 13 7 17 5 Racing Club 9 4 3 2 22 20 15 6 Boca Juniors 9 4 2 3 10 6 14 7 Defensa y Justicia 8 4 1 3 19 10 13 8 San Martin (San Juan) 8 3 4 1 12 10 13 9 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 3 3 14 14 9 10 Aldosivi 8 2 3 3 11 14 9 11 Temperley 9 2 3 4 8 12 9 12 Tigre 9 1 4 4 14 15 7 13 Newell's Old Boys 8 1 3 4 12 16 6 14 Atletico Rafaela 9 1 1 7 7 22 4 15 Argentinos Juniors 8 0 3 5 5 19 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 2 Banfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (2300) Patronato v River Plate (2300) Sunday, April 3 Newell's Old Boys v Aldosivi (1700) San Lorenzo v Belgrano (1915) San Martin (San Juan) v Argentinos Juniors (2015) Defensa y Justicia v Arsenal (2045) Velez Sarsfield v Godoy Cruz (2230) Sarmiento v Independiente (2300) Tuesday, April 5 Gimnasia-La Plata v Quilmes (0015) Union (Santa Fe) v Lanus (0015)