Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Atletico Rafaela 1 Godoy Cruz 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Arsenal 1 Nueva Chicago 5 Newell's Old Boys 0 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Belgrano 1 Friday, October 16 Crucero del Norte 0 Independiente 4 Huracan 3 Sarmiento 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 19 4 4 46 20 61 2 San Lorenzo 27 16 7 4 40 18 55 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 27 14 11 2 41 23 53 4 Independiente 28 13 12 3 43 21 51 5 Racing Club 27 14 8 5 34 22 50 6 Belgrano 28 13 8 7 30 21 47 7 River Plate 27 12 9 6 44 30 45 8 Estudiantes 27 12 9 6 27 25 45 9 Banfield 27 12 8 7 33 27 44 10 Tigre 27 11 9 7 29 23 42 11 Quilmes 27 12 6 9 34 30 42 12 Union (Santa Fe) 27 9 12 6 38 35 39 13 Lanus 27 9 11 7 30 26 38 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 27 10 8 9 36 35 38 15 Newell's Old Boys 28 9 9 10 24 29 36 16 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7 12 9 31 34 33 17 Aldosivi 27 9 6 12 33 39 33 18 Argentinos Juniors 27 8 8 11 30 35 32 19 Godoy Cruz 28 8 7 13 30 36 31 20 Defensa y Justicia 27 8 6 13 26 29 30 21 Olimpo 27 6 12 9 19 23 30 22 Sarmiento 28 7 9 12 22 30 30 23 Temperley 27 6 11 10 18 24 29 24 Huracan 28 6 11 11 27 34 29 25 Colon (Santa Fe) 28 5 13 10 21 29 28 26 Velez Sarsfield 27 6 8 13 26 35 26 27 Arsenal 28 6 6 16 24 43 24 28 Nueva Chicago 28 5 8 15 25 36 23 29 Atletico Rafaela 28 4 11 13 29 49 23 30 Crucero del Norte 28 3 5 20 21 50 14 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 17 Estudiantes v Quilmes (2330) Lanus v Velez Sarsfield (2345) Sunday, October 18 Olimpo v San Lorenzo (1910) Rosario Central v Argentinos Juniors (1910) Tigre v Banfield (1915) River Plate v Aldosivi (2130) Monday, October 19 Racing Club v Boca Juniors (0030) Defensa y Justicia v Union (Santa Fe) (2315) Tuesday, October 20 Temperley v Gimnasia-La Plata (0010)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.