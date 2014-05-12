May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 11
Argentinos Juniors 0 River Plate 2
Atletico Belgrano 0 Arsenal 0
Boca Juniors 3 Lanus 1
Quilmes 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Saturday, May 10
Racing Club 0 Rosario Central 0
Velez Sarsfield 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Atletico Rafaela 1 Tigre 1
Estudiantes 3 San Lorenzo 0
Newell's Old Boys 4 All Boys 2
Friday, May 9
Olimpo 3 Godoy Cruz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 18 10 4 4 23 15 34
-------------------------
2 Estudiantes 18 8 8 2 19 9 32
3 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 9 4 5 24 18 31
4 Boca Juniors 18 8 5 5 24 15 29
5 Godoy Cruz 18 8 5 5 21 17 29
6 Velez Sarsfield 18 8 3 7 31 24 27
7 Olimpo 18 7 6 5 18 14 27
8 San Lorenzo 18 7 6 5 17 17 27
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 7 6 5 12 12 27
10 Lanus 18 8 3 7 20 22 27
11 Rosario Central 18 6 7 5 18 19 25
12 Newell's Old Boys 18 6 6 6 21 17 24
13 Quilmes 18 7 3 8 16 17 24
14 Tigre 18 4 9 5 12 13 21
15 Atletico Belgrano 18 3 10 5 17 21 19
16 Arsenal 18 5 3 10 18 26 18
17 Racing Club 18 4 5 9 18 22 17
18 Atletico Rafaela 18 3 8 7 20 27 17
19 Argentinos Juniors 18 3 6 9 7 18 15
20 All Boys 18 3 5 10 14 27 14
1: Copa Libertadores